|Kurdish Commander: US destroyed Raqqa's infrastructure, bused ISIS terrorists to safety
|Saturday, 09 December 2017
We all know the CIA and its Saudi friends created ISIS as a proxy army to fight against any countries
that dared stand up to American imperial aggression. But just for those
who still doubt that basic truth, now we have the testimony of Talal Silo, a
former Pentagon-backed commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),
to reconfirm just who has been pulling the strings on ISIS in the Middle
East.
It was previously reported in October that the US allowed ISIS fighters to be bused out of Raqqa to other parts of Syria to continue their war on the Syrian people. Silo, who was also the SDF spokesman back in October when the deal was made and has now defected to Turkey, said that about 300 ISIS fighters had been allowed to leave. But in a recent interview with Reuters, he said that the real number of jihadists allowed to leave was far higher than that:
Note also what Silo said about the famous "last ditch battle" of Raqqa:
So the US military directly aided its alleged terrorist enemy - an
enemy that was the ostensible reason for the US presence in Syria in the
first place - by allowing them to to flee to other parts of Syria and
continue the destruction of its people, infrastructure and essentially
its history. As part of the deception, the US government and CIA
manufactured an elaborate cover story about a "final battle" in Raqqa in
order to keep the media away and hide the fact that the 'exodus' was
taking place.
